Christian School That Forfeited Game Over Trans Player Banned From Future Tournaments

A Christian school in Vermont that withdrew its girls’ basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender athlete — who is male — was competing on the opposing team has been banned from participating in future tournaments.

The decision was announced Monday by the Vermont Principals’ Association.

Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited the Feb. 21 game, with the head of the school, Vicky Fogg, stating at the time that competing against “a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.” She added, “Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

The executive council of the VPA determined the decision by MVCS violated the policies to which member schools are bound, rendering the girls’ basketball team ineligible to continue competing.

“The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes,” read a statement from the association.

The VPA sent a letter to MVCS, stating the school is out of compliance with the association’s policies on race, gender, and disability awareness. Additionally, Vermont law allows transgender females, biological males, to compete on female sports teams.

It should be noted MVCS sent a letter to the state’s Agency of Education, asking for permission to receive public funding while maintaining its right not to follow all of Vermont’s anti-discrimination statutes.

