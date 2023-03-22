Pro-Life Pregnancy Center Attacked for Second Time in Less Than a Year

A pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, has been attacked for the second time in less than a year.

A vandal spray-painted “LIARS” in red, capital letters on a sign outside the CompassCare clinic last Thursday, according to surveillance footage the group posted to YouTube.

This is the second attack the pregnancy center, which describes itself as a provider of “ethical medical care and comprehensive community support to women considering abortion,” has faced in less than a year. In an email to The Buffalo News, CompassCare blamed “pro-abortion Maoist Antifa” for the vandalism.

In June of last year, the clinic was attacked by two individuals seen in surveillance video smashing windows and setting fires at two locations in the building, which opened in 2019.

Leaders with CompassCare have asserted the attack last year and the vandalism this month are low priorities not just for local law enforcement but for the FBI as well.

The Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, told The Daily Signal he contacted the FBI in February raising concerns about the safety of pro-life activists and organizations. The bureau, he said, never answered him.

“I asked the FBI if they were going to be issuing any kind of threat alert to Christian pro-life people and organizations, and whether or not they’re going to be adding protection, security protection, to that judge [handling the abortion pill case],” he told the conservative outlet. “They did not respond.”

Harden went on to say the attacks on CompassCare’s facilities “fits the definitions of domestic terror.”

“Those in the FBI and [U.S. Department of Justice] who refuse to treat it as such need to be fired and investigated,” he added.

Both the local police department and the FBI deny Harden’s characterizations.

