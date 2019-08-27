As Amazon Wildfires Blaze, Brazil Rejects Millions of Dollars in Aid From G-7 Nations

As Brazil is scrambling to deal with the out-of-control wildfires in the Amazon, the world's leading economic nations are offering to help.

But some say it's not enough to truly confront the emergency, and Brazil's leader seems offended by the offer.

The G-7 nations pledged $22 million to help Brazil fight the fires, but critics say the amount pledged is far too little and the Brazilian government is reportedly rejecting the offer.

As satellite monitoring agencies have spotted thousands of individual fires in the Amazon region, Brazil's military is deploying 44,000 troops to fight the spreading fires.

C130's are dropping thousands of gallons of water, and a Boeing 747 supertanker is also attacking the flames, but the fight on the ground is more difficult.

A spokesman for Brazil's firefighters said, "The big problem this year is the number of small spots of fire because if it was one or a few big fires would be easier to manage the resources, but when you have a lot of spots at the same time it's more difficult."

In one case, a small crew of firefighters used shovels and mats against the fires while some even used their feet to put it out. And one man emerged from the jungle using his machete to battle the blaze.

Many of the fires are set by farmers and loggers seeking to clear their land. Ironically, they are now the victims.

A 68-year-old coffee farmer said, "Nobody knows who is or who is not guilty for the fires. We want just to live our life."

With the Amazon producing a major portion of the world's oxygen supply, climate scientists fear the long-term impact.