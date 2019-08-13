Hong Kong Protesters Wave American Flags and Sing National Anthem, Signaling Desire For Freedom

In Hong Kong, protesters massed inside the airport, forcing the cancellation of outbound flights for the second day in a row.

Hong Kong's airport is one of the busiest in the world with 1,100 flights daily.

The protesters are calling for greater democracy and less control from the mainland.

CBN News reported that Hong Kong has experienced more than two months of mass protests calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into police conduct, with both the protesters and police adopting ever-more extreme tactics.

More than 700 protesters have been arrested since June, causing concerns that police are provoking the violence.

The United Nations Human Rights office released a statement announcing that the high commissioner is troubled by the ongoing events in Hong Kong.

"The UN Human Rights Office has reviewed credible evidence of law enforcement officials employing less-lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards. For example, officials can be seen firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individual protesters on multiple occasions, creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury."

Twitter caught a few protesters waving American flags and singing the national anthem, defining their desire for true freedom and liberty. The tweet has gone viral.

Protestors in Hong Kong are using the American flag and anthem as a symbol of freedom to rally.

Both the American flag and national anthem are the ultimate symbols of liberty, paying respect to those who died defending the United States.

Meanwhile, Chinese military vehicles are gathering in Shenzhen, a city about 15 miles from the Hong Kong border.

In Beijing, the Cabinet's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office issued a statement saying the situation in Hong Kong was "beginning to show the sprouts of terrorism" and constituted an "existential threat" to the population of Hong Kong.

"One must take resolute action toward this violent criminality, showing no leniency or mercy," said the statement, attributed to spokesman Yang Guang. "Hong Kong has reached an inflection point where all those who are concerned about Hong Kong's future must say 'no,' to lawbreakers and 'no' to those engaged in violence."

Beijing has warned the protesters that it may take action.