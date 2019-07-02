Iran's Uranium Stockpile Breaks Limit: Puts Iran On Track for a Nuclear Weapon

Iran admits it has exceeded the limit set on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium in the 2015 nuclear deal with Barack Obama, but CBN News Senior International Correspondent Gary Lane said what's more important is what is coming if Iran continues its enrichment program.

"The genie is now out of the bottle," Lane said. "It's not as significant that they've violated slightly the stockpile numbers. What is significant is now they're on this road to uranium enrichment that may reach dangerous levels. Right now they're at 3.67 percent. If they get up to 20 percent or beyond that, that's enough for a nuclear bomb."

The move comes one year after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of President Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

Trump was asked if he has a message for Iranian leaders.

"No, no message to Iran," Trump said from the Oval Office. "They know what they're doing. They know what they're playing with and I think they're playing with fire. So, no message to Iran whatsoever."

Appearing on Fox News' Tucker Carlson program, Trump said he hopes Iran will eventually come to the bargaining table.

"We can't allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon...so they're having a lot of difficulty in their country right now and so hopefully they'll come back and say, 'Gotta make a deal.'"

"We'll see what happens," Trump said.

Iran's foreign minister, expressing his exasperation over a White House statement that "even before the deal's existence, Iran was violating its terms." tweeted, "Seriously?"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. Today, I also call on all European states: Stand by your commitments. You committed to act the moment Iran violated the nuclear agreement. You committed to instate the automatic sanctions regime that was agreed upon in the Security Council. So I tell you: Do so, go do it.

And while President Trump has signaled he'd like to make a deal with the Iranians, Iran has shown no sign it wants to negotiate.