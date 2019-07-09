UK Student Kicked Out of Class for Saying 'There Are 2 Genders' Will Not Return to School 

A UK student who argued with his teacher in front of his class that there are only two human genders has been told he cannot return to his school this fall.

The Evening Standard reports the student, who goes by the name of Murray, will not be going back to Mearns Academy in Scotland to complete his education.

In a telephone interview with a YouTube user published on July 1, Murray confirms he will not be returning to the academy.

As CBN News reported last month, the video recorded by Murray of the exchange between him and his teacher went viral.

In the video, Murray asks his teacher why he kicked him out of class.

"You aren't being inclusive," the teacher responded. "I know what the authority thinks and point of view. It's very clear that we make no discrimination on the grounds. I'm sorry what you choose to make an issue about a point that is contrary to policy."

"I think it's silly to have anything other than two genders," Murray answers. "It's not scientific whatsoever. I stated something that I believe in and you kicked me out of class. I wasn't making a discrimination. I was simply saying there are two genders, male and female. Anything else is a personal identification."

According to Murray, the school first suspended him for one week, then extended the suspension for two more weeks and told him he could return after the summer break.

Then he and his parents had to go to meet with school officials once again.

"We got called back in for another meeting and they said after having lots of talks with people higher up they said it's not ok for me to finish my education at that school effectively and they told me there's no chance I can return," he said.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson told The Evening Standard that Murray was not permanently excluded from the school, but that he had reached the end of his time in compulsory education.

Students cannot be permanently excluded when no longer in compulsory education, which ends at the age of 16 in Scotland.

"The young man in question has not been permanently excluded from Mearns Academy, but rather at the age of 17, has reached the end of his time in compulsory education," the school told the newspaper. "Staff from the school are working hard to ensure that the young man has a positive future placement either in further education or in an area that he chooses."

It is understood by both parties that he was suspended for recording his teacher, not for the initial conversation, according to the Standard.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help Murray. The YouTube user explained the money will go to him "to help him with whatever he needs, which may include finishing his diploma at a private institution, tuition for college, or even rent and other basic expenses."

So far, 88 donors have given $2,835 towards a goal of $10,000.

The young man told the newspaper he doesn't know what he will do next.

"(I'm) in limbo, I'm either going to have to find a new school or go to college but it's definitely a big speed bump in my life at the moment."

You can watch the original discussion between Murray and his teacher below: