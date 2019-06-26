At the UN, CA Rabbi Tells The World: 'We Are All Made by God for a Reason'

A victim of anti-Semitic violence is calling on people across the world to fight darkness with light.

It was part a message Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein delivered Wednesday at the United Nations.

As CBN News reported, Goldstein was seriously wounded back in April when a shooter came into his Poway, California synagogue, the Congregation Chabad, and opened fire killing Lori Gilbert-Kaye, and wounding two others.

On Wednesday, he used the world stage to remind people everywhere they are made in the image of God.

"We are all human beings created by God almighty," he said. "We are all created by God for a reason. The day each one of you were born God said the world can no longer exist without you. Each one of us need to look at each other as a human being, not by the color of our skin, not by our language, not by our religion."

"We are all children of God and this is what we need to begin realizing and appreciating," Goldstein continued. " Anti-Semitism isn't a Jewish problem. It's a problem for the world."

Goldstein said fighting anti-Semitism is about the future of civilization, asking members of the U.N. General Assembly, "Do you want to live in a world blood and tears? Or world of love and beauty?"

Watch Rabbi Goldstein's address to the United Nation's General Assembly: