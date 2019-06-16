Displaying 30+ Stories
Associated Press

Meghan and Harry Release Father’s Day Photo of Baby Archie

06-16-2019
Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shred this photo of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father's Day, Sunday June 16, 2019. (Via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.

The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.

The baby hadn’t yet been born when the U.K. had its Mother’s Day this year.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

