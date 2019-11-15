Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageWorldNews
CBNNews.com

CBN's Operation Blessing Provides Medical Training to Residents in Central America

11-15-2019
CBN News
700Club111519_HD1080_2119.666_2164

CBN's Operation Blessing Provides Medical Training to Residents in Central America

CBN's Operation Blessing is helping people get health care in Central America.

The municipality of Comasagua in El Salvador is very remote, and its residents have limited access to health care centers- so it can be hard to get even basic medical care.

That means even simple injuries and illnesses can turn into something much worse.

Operation Blessing held a health training seminar in the city, so people could learn how to care for their own community - including first aid, CPR, preventive care and more.

Now, local community health volunteers can help their neighbors stop small health issues from becoming big ones.

Thanks to its partners, Operation Blessing is giving remote communities around the world the tools they need to stay healthy.

Operation Blessing will continue to reach the sick and impoverished through free medical brigades, distributing medicine and medical supplies, providing life-changing surgeries, training and equipping community health workers and distributing wheelchairs to the disabled.

Find out more about Operation Blessing and how you can help by visiting ob.org.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles