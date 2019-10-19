Syrian Christians Feel Abandoned by America, Trump Pleased With Ceasefire Agreement

President Trump is rejecting criticism for his decision to pullout US troops from Syria and is pleased with the recent ceasefire agreement, but Syrian Christians are feeling abandoned by America.

Vice President Mike Pence said a 5-day ceasefire agreement was reached on Thursday, allowing Kurdish troops to evacuate from the area. There was also an agreement to protect religious minorities in northern Syria.

After that initial ceasefire, a more enduring ceasefire is going to kick in, based on the negotiations with Turkish President Erdogan.

The fighting between the Turks and Kurds has caused concern for the safety of Syrian Christians who have fled Turkey's offensive in search of refuge from the war zone.

The president tweeted on Friday that President Erdogan wants the ceasefire to work and there was goodwill on both sides.

Just spoke to President @RTErdogan of Turkey. He told me there was minor sniper and mortar fire that was quickly eliminated. He very much wants the ceasefire, or pause, to work. Likewise, the Kurds want it, and the ultimate solution, to happen. Too bad there wasn’t..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

....I have just been notified that some European Nations are now willing, for the first time, to take the ISIS Fighters that came from their nations. This is good news, but should have been done after WE captured them. Anyway, big progress being made!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

But, Syrian Christians are feeling abandoned by the Americans despite President Trump's remarks that his administration is supporting religious minorities.

One Syrian family fled the town of Kobani, paying a smuggler $200 to lead them across the border.

"I left my home, and I had just started a new home, and I left it all behind," Salma Hanna said. "There are no emotions anymore. We live as if we are dead."

"For a whole year the Turks threatened us. I kept saying we should escape, because with the Turks there is no security. But my husband always said there are Americans, Britain, France, and they won't abandon us," Hanna added.

With the recent withdraw of US troops, this family has put their trust in God to see them through these difficult conditions.

"The foreigners are not with us, neither the Americans nor the French nor anyone else. Only God is with us."

President Trump maintains an optimistic outlook on the agreement, tweeting that many lives have been saved with the ceasefire.

Think of how many lives we saved in Syria and Turkey by getting a ceasefire yesterday. Thousands and thousands, and maybe many more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2019

