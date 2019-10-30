UK Hopes to Break 'Brexit Paralysis' with This Huge Vote in December

Brexit opponents have finally agreed to a general election in Britain.

The country will vote on December 12 in a general election that lawmakers and the public hope will finally break the nation's "Brexit paralysis."

UK Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, "Labour backs a general election because we want this country to be rid of this reckless and destructive Conservative government. "

What's happening on December 12 might be called a general election, but this, of course, will be a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union, and how it leaves.

Opinion polls currently give Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives the lead, but the election may not give either side the majority needed to break the deadlock.

"The Conservatives would probably win, but not with a very big majority, actually," said Tony Travers with the London School of Economics. "And it's always possible, remember what's happened to British politics in recent times, that we'd hold a general election and then, miracle of miracles, we'd end up with another hung Parliament with no one party in control."

Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union one way or another, accused his opponents of sabotage by delay.

"They just want to spin it out forever, until the 12th of never, Mr. Speaker. And when the 12th of never eventually comes around, they'll devise one of their complicated parliamentary procedures and move a motion for a further delay and a further extension then, Mr. Speaker," Johnson added.

Voters are fed up after more than three years of Brexit drama, and it will be a very grumpy Britain that will vote in December.