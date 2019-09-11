'Everything is Destroyed, Everything is Gone': Operation Blessing Helping Desperate Bahamian Hurricane Survivors 

In the face of disaster after Hurricane Dorian, CBN's Operation Blessing is on the frontlines in the recovery effort.

Survivors are desperate for food, water, medical attention, and shelter.

"Operation Blessing is on the second day on Abaco Island. There are hundreds of people trying to leave the island. There's a lot of desperation," said Diego Traverso, director of International Disaster Relief for Operation Blessing Mexico.

"Everything is destroyed," he said. "Everything is gone. There's nothing left standing. The houses. The businesses. There's no electricity and no water."

Traverso says many victims are "the poorest of the poor," and not everyone trying to evacuate with their families will make it off the devastated islands.

Operation Blessing is providing clean water to victims through a solar-powered desalination system, lighting through solar lamps, and medical attention by OB physicians.

You can help the global charity aid organization continue to provide relief. To learn more, click here.