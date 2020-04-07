CBN's Operation Blessing on the Frontline Fighting Against COVID-19 in Vietnam

A team from CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) just traveled to Vietnam to help an area under a 14-day quarantine. It includes a dorm that currently houses more than 4,000 people.

Local officials told members of the OB team they expect another 5,000 people will have to move into the same dorm.

OB is providing masks, hand gels, gloves, soaps, milk, instant noodle soup, and medical suits for the frontline team helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam is now encouraging its citizens to shelter in place and not travel to other villages, towns or cities. The communist country has said it wants to stop the spread of the coronavirus by April 15.

COVID-19 has swept the globe with sickness, fear, and economic fallout. Many healthcare workers, first responders, and ordinary families are left susceptible to infection from the coronavirus pandemic. But thanks to YOU, Operation Blessing is able to protect the most vulnerable all over the world.

In Vietnam, you are providing gallons of chlorine, N95 masks, and other critical resources to health workers in their desperate time of need.

