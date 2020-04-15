CBN's 'Superbook' Launches Prayer Chain During COVID-19 Pandemic

CBN is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by praying for those who have been affected by the worldwide pandemic.

Batang Superbook, CBN's Superbook outreach in the Philippines, recently launched a kids' prayer chain on Facebook.

It aims at motivating children and their families to pray together for those who are suffering during these difficult times.

Children are encouraged to pray from the heart and lift up people who are sick with COVID-19 and for the healthcare workers who are battling the virus every day. The campaign received more 1.6 million video views already.

CBN is dedicated to bringing the Word of God and salvation to people around the world through multiple outreach programs.

CBN News provides professional news to viewers that honor the truth and traditional values. With millions of loyal viewers each month, CBN News is often the first to report major stories and is a respected voice of truth.

CBN hosts a digital outreach with international websites, in multiple languages that ministers to millions around the world. Many CBN websites stream video of transformational testimonies, offer live chat with prayer partners and post encouraging daily devotionals.

The 700 Club Interactive is a show designed for viewer interaction through chat, Skype, phone calls, and social networking. The format ensures live ministry and a community of prayer.

And CBN's Operation Blessing provides disaster relief from national offices around the world. International teams mobilize quickly and work alongside churches and local community leaders to bring aid where it's needed most.

In 2019, Operation Blessing's U.S. Disaster Relief Team responded to 4 disasters in the United States, including hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. More than 100,000 pounds of needed food, safe water, and other critical supplies were delivered to residents who were affected by disasters.



