US State Department Claims China Restricting Exports of Critical Protective Gear

While the US grapples with more COVID-19 cases than any other country, the State Department claims China is restricting exports of critical protective gear that includes face masks, test kits, and other medical equipment manufactured by US companies with operations in China.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says the US cannot allow this situation to continue into the future, and he's calling for US companies that manufacture these essential goods to end their business with China.

"China is, in fact, blocking the export of those products to the United States right now," claimed Cotton on Monday's The 700 Club. "We have to bring manufacturing capacity for those critical goods, not just for our national defense, but for our public health and safety out of China and back to the United States."

And the Arkansas Republican isn't holding back on whom he blames for the global crisis.

"I think it's pretty clear that China is culpable for unleashing this pandemic on the world," he continued.

Cotton also made a bold claim that China may have intentionally allowed the virus to leave their country.

"They continued to encourage travel outside of China to the rest of the world," Cotton said. "I believe that was a deliberate decision that was designed to seed cases around the world so China wouldn't be the only nation that suffered a relative decline of its power."

President Trump echoes Cotton's skepticism of China's reporting and handling of the crisis.

"Does anyone believe (China's) number?" asked Trump over the weekend. "We saw more bags on television than that."

And the President adds if they knowingly are responsible for the global pandemic, they should be held accountable.

"Well if they (China) were knowingly responsible, certainly. If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake," continued Trump. "But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences."

As the US death toll topped 40,000 this week, Trump predicted that number is still growing by the thousands.

"I think that right now we're heading around 60, maybe 65,000," Trump said.

Even with that projection, thousands continue to gather in large groups to protest stay at home orders around the country calling for their states to reopen, seemingly with the president's blessing.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

"I just think that some of the governors have gotten carried away," commented Trump.

Several Democratic governors who are calling for more testing to be done before restrictions are lifted are upset by Trump's seeming support of the large protests.

"To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law - it is dangerous because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives," said Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA).

Even some members of Trump's Coronavirus Task Force are warning against lifting restrictions too quickly.

"If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're going to set yourself back," warned Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday.

On Monday, the World Health Organization warned on a global level, they fear the worst of the virus is still to come. They didn't specify why they believe that, but some experts are pointing to an inevitable increase in cases across Africa where health care is far less advanced and accessible.