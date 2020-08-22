EXCLUSIVE: Lebanon: After Our '9/11', We Need A Miracle

COMMENTARY

(BEIRUT) -- I can still taste the dust in the air two weeks after the massive explosion that devastated my city, Beirut.

People here are calling it "Lebanon's 9/11" -- the most catastrophic incident in our nation's history.

The blast -- captured on video for the whole world to see -- left a crater 140 feet deep, killing at least 200 people and injuring more than 6,000.

Hundreds of thousands are homeless, their homes either reduced to rubble or unsafe for habitation. Livelihoods lay in ruins. Places of worship destroyed. The choking dust hangs in the air like a blanket of despair.

Many people are saying: "Lebanon needs a miracle." Others are asking: "Where is God?"

Right now, our nation -- for so long a beacon of freedom and tolerance in the Middle East -- is in crisis.

In the wake of this disaster -- reportedly caused by a huge cache of explosive materials stored in a warehouse at the Beirut docks -- the government has resigned, creating even greater uncertainty.

Anger and frustration are pouring out into the streets, with protesters rioting and looting.

The blast destroyed grain silos at the Beirut port, leaving the country with just a few weeks' supply of wheat flour. Hunger panic has set in. Thousands of usually peaceful and law-abiding citizens are in survival mode, scavenging whatever they can to prevent their children from starving.

Even before the explosion, some parents were stealing food and apologizing to the store owners as they did so, saying: "I'm so sorry… but I have to feed my children or they will die."

Now it's even worse.

This tragedy has struck as we're in a war with the COVID-19 pandemic. On August 17, Lebanon -- a country with fewer people than New York City -- recorded more than 450 new COVID-19 cases, a daily record. In the weeks ahead, with so many people displaced from their homes, the spread of the virus could accelerate, officials tell us, and they've just imposed a two-week lockdown. To make matters worse, several hospitals in the blast zone were damaged and medical workers were injured.

We're also in the throes of our nation's worst-ever economic crisis. The blast -- causing direct damage estimated at $3 billion -- has compounded this crisis, a shockwave that has collapsed the Lebanese currency, paralyzed the banking system, and sent prices soaring. Unemployment has skyrocketed above 30 percent.

People are at their wit's end, saying: "Is there anyone who can help us?"

In this critical moment, I'm so thankful to be able to answer: "Yes, there is hope! You are not alone. And God has not deserted us in our hour of despair."

I've seen God do miraculous things in people's lives through the ministry of SAT-7 a Christian satellite television broadcaster based in the Middle East. Unlike some other faith-based broadcasters, SAT-7 is run entirely by local staff and presenters -- like me -- who know the culture as our own and speak the local language. In Beirut, we invite viewers to engage with us directly, often through live programs that address in real-time the struggles people are having right now.

We are a lifeline in this current storm.

SAT-7 is positioned to penetrate 24/7 into every home -- and every heart -- across this broken country, and throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

In the aftermath of the blast, thousands are turning to the channel for reassurance and hope. For those anxious and traumatized, we connect with professional counselors, offering balm for the troubled mind; with the grieving, we weep; with those on the edge of suicide, we pray and share the Hope of the world, Jesus Christ.

As we mourn as a nation, we will be there every hour, every day -- standing with our neighbors who are hurting, and those who ask: "Where is God in all this?"

I believe God will reveal himself to all those who genuinely seek him -- and, by God's grace, Lebanon will rise from the dust and ashes to breathe again.

-- Maroun Bou Rached is the executive director of SAT-7 in Lebanon. SAT-7 makes God's love visible to more than 30 million viewers across the Middle East and North Africa through Christian satellite television and online services in four regional languages.

