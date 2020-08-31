CBN's Operation Blessing & Heart for Lebanon Help Victims Recover After Massive Explosion

Operation Blessing has partnered with Heart for Lebanon to provide much-needed aid for victims of the recent explosion in Beirut.

The August 4 blast killed 190 people and left more than 6,500 injured after hazardous material detonated. The explosion caused $15 billion in direct damage and left 300,000 people homeless.

Some said the blast, which took place in a storage facility at the port in Beirut, looked like an atomic bomb exploding because of the mushroom cloud.

Operation Blessing is working with local organizations, including 20 churches to provide food and other supplies to residents in Beirut. CBN is also helping to refurbish homes damaged by the blast.

CEO of Heart for Lebanon, Camille Melki told CBN News that Lebanon's faith community is standing united to overcome these great challenges.

"The Lebanese government has failed its own people, but the faith community in Lebanon has not. With the global body of Jesus Christ, along with the generous partnership of Operation Blessing and CBN, we are coming alongside every family that is hurting," she said.

The destruction comes when Lebanon is facing an unprecedented financial crisis, political chaos, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview with CBN, Heart for Lebanon's May Lee Melki explained that OB acquired a building that is being used to store food and supplies.

"Operation Blessing purchased the hub which is a warehouse where we are storing all the basic foods and necessities that are going out for distribution," May Lee said.

