'Assassinating the Republic': Venezuela's Socialist Dictator Maduro Takes Over National Assembly

It was a tumultuous day in Venezuela Sunday as dictator Nicholas Maduro moved to take control of the country's legislature - the National Assembly.

Forces loyal to Maduro blocked assembly leader Juan Guaido and his followers from entering the legislature to vote for his re-election.

They even pushed him back as Guaido tried to climb the fence.

Maduro backers then elected their own candidate to lead the legislature.

NPR reports that without holding a formal vote, they elected Luis Parra, a member of Maduro's United Socialist Party of Venezuela, who was appointed leader of the body.

Guaido's supporters later met at an opposition newspaper office to vote him in.

"The dictatorship has once again committed another mistake," Guaido said shortly after being sworn in, according to The Associated Press.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged Guaido, referencing him as the country's interim president and rebuking "the failed efforts of the former Maduro regime to negate the will of the democratically elected National Assembly."

"For months, corrupt regime officials have engaged in an unlawful, violent, and despicable campaign of arrests, intimidation, and bribery to destroy the last democratic institution in Venezuela, the National Assembly, and to prevent elected members of the National Assembly from casting their votes freely and in accordance with the views of their constituents," Pompeo said.

Congratulations to @JGuaido on his re-election to the @AsambleaVE! Arrests, bribes and blocking access to its building were unable to derail #Venezuela's National Assembly. Only a transitional government organizing free and fair presidential elections can end the crisis. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2020

Addressing reporters outside the National Assembly building, Guaido called Maduro's supporters "traitor lawmakers" and charged them of "assassinating the republic."

The US and dozens of foreign governments recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader, but an uprising last year failed to push Maduro from power.

Last April, Guaido took to the streets with heavily armed soldiers, calling for the military to denounce and overthrow Maduro.

CBN News previously reported that violent street battles erupted in parts of Caracas and thousands of protestors responded to the call to rise up.

Maduro's military responded as well and targeted the protestors. This graphic video below shows a military vehicle driving into a crowd and running over people.



!!! Intense clashes, a Venezuelan military vehicle just drove into a crowd of civilians on the highway. #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/pcSTd3TwMf — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) April 30, 2019

At least four people were killed and hundreds were injured during the revolt.

Maduro has vowed to win leadership of the National Assembly in the elections later this year.