Liverpool Soccer Star's Baptism Brings Wife to Tears 'The Old Things Have Passed Away'

Two Brazilian soccer stars, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker, now playing for Liverpool, took part in an emotional baptism ceremony that was posted on Instagram for the world to see.

Wearing black t-shirts with the equation indicating Christ = Love, the beautiful baptism takes place as someone sings Lauren Daigle’s ‘You Say’ in Portuguese (the song sounds just as beautiful in another language!).

FAITHWIRE: ‘Cleansed and Reborn in JESUS Name!’: NFL Team Uses Hotel Pool for Baptism Just Hours Before Kickoff

The 28-year-old Firmino can be seen walking into the pool where his teammate and friends await. He can’t wipe the smile off his face as he gives a short testimony before taking the plunge.

Once he is baptized, he emerges from the pool and is embraced heartily by his wife Larissa, who is overcome with joy to the point of tears. Others in the pool can be seen wiping tears from their eyes.

It’s always a joyous occasion when someone proclaims Jesus as their Lord and Savior. Nearly 3 million people have watched the video. Think of how many soccer fans, many of them in Europe where the Gospel isn’t exactly widely embraced, have now been exposed to the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

In his post, roughly translated from Portuguese, he thanks God first and foremost for everything in his life. He also pledges to give his “failures and victories” over to Christ. Posted alongside the video, Roberto thanked God for all he has achieved.

Great to see God moving in miraculous ways!