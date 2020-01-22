Trump Cites Decades of Failed 'Doom Prophecies' in Rejecting Radical Socialist Attacks on Liberty

President Donald Trump denied committing any offenses considered impeachable and also touted the US economy on Wednesday during a surprise news conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump described the World Economic Forum as a "tremendous success". He also said he got to watch glimpses of the impeachment trial in between meetings at the forum and referred to the trial as "wasting time in Washington."

Trump also talked about the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying it "has been very unfair to the United States for many, many years." But he went on to say that he and the director-general of the WTO have a "tremendous relationship" and will be working together on something Trump thinks "will be very dramatic."

Trump used the opportunity to tout the success of the US economy.

"Since my election, America's gained over 7 million new jobs. The unemployment rate is now the lowest in over half a century. The average unemployment rate for my administration is the lowest of any US president in recorded history, which is very nice," he noted. "We have some good ones. We have some bad ones, too, by the way. Unemployment rates among African-American, Hispanic-American, Asian-Americans have reached a record low in the history of our country, the lowest."

The president said "everyone's talking about America's unprecedented economic success. It's really the talk of the town, so to speak."

But reporters continued to focus on the impeachment trial in Washington.

Trump Tackles 'Prophets of Doom'

Trump addressed the World Economic Forum over two days this week, holding meetings with leaders from the European Union, Iraq, and Pakistan, among others.

During his speech to the forum on Tuesday, the President attacked what he called "prophets of doom" on issues like climate change and other predictions of crisis in the past, saying they had been repeatedly wrong.

"They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the 70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives," Trump noted.

"We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong and unyielding bastion of freedom," he continued.

The president added that America understands a growing and vibrant market economy unleashes the creativity to overcome any challenge.

