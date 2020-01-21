Woman Snaps Incredible Viral Photo of Cloud of 'Jesus With His Arms Outstretched'

A British woman has captured a remarkable photo of a cloud that appears to depict a heavenly figure looking down on the earth.

Caroline Hawthorne was brewing a cup of tea in her West Midlands home when she noticed the tremendous sight outside her window, grabbed the phone and snapped the stunning image.

“It was really odd — the sky was quite cloudy and there was this weird cloud formation,” Hawthorne said, according to the Daily Mail.

“People have been telling me it looks like an angel or Jesus with his arms outstretched.”

Hawthorne added that the unique cloud formation was “so bizarre and that she’d “never seen anything like it.”

‘The rest of the sky was ordinarily cloudy except for this formation, which stayed there for a while,” she said. “It was a bit eerie.”

This is not the first time people have claimed to see spiritual figures amongst clouds. In August 2018 a Texas man photographed a magnificent cloud formation that closely resembled an angelic figure.

Danny Ferraro, 57, says he was driving west on Highway 105 in Montgomery with his wife, Carmen Ferraro when he spotted the cloud, illuminated by the setting sun.

“I immediately noticed the cloud formation and the brilliant rays of sun straight ahead of us and I told Carmen, ‘Wow, look at that!’ We both saw the angel and felt it meant that everything would be okay,” Ferraro told PEOPLE. “I just felt like God was saying, ‘I’m always with you.’ I don’t know how many others saw it, but I’m sure it meant something special to everyone who did.”

What do you think? Can you see the resemblance?