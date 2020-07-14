Germany Charges Former Nazi Guard With War Crimes

JERUSALEM, Israel – A German court on Monday charged a 95-year-old man with war crimes for his role as a former Nazi guard at the Stutthof concentration camp in what is now Gdansk in Poland.

AFP reports the unnamed man was charged with complicity in the murder of hundreds of people. The man was 19-years-old at the time he served as a Nazi guard, and his case will, therefore, be handled by a juvenile court.

Experts will now assess if the elderly man is fit to stand trial.

According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, as many as 10,000 people were deported to the Stutthof camp. The prisoners were primarily non-Jewish Poles, but many Jews were also sent to the camp. More than 60,000 people died at the hands of the Nazis there.

The man is the latest former Nazi camp guard to stand trial since 2011 when John Demjanjuk was convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity while serving guard at the Sobibor death camp.

Last week, German prosecutors urged a court to sentence 93-year-old Bruno Dey to three years imprisonment for being “without a doubt” complicit in the murder of 5,000 people at Stutthof.

