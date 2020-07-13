CBN's Superbook Launches Virtual Prayer Day for Children in Myanmar

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CBN launched a virtual event on Facebook for children in Myanmar.

Superbook Children's Prayer Day is a yearly event that teaches and encourages kids to pray.

Since participants could not gather in person, the Superbook team produced the event for July 5 which was streamed on Facebook.

"I am a Prayer Warrior" is an online program that features local Christian artists who sing and share about their family while praying with viewers.

The Superbook Myanmar team wrote, "Prayer can change everything. Let's pray and remember those who love you too."

Those who participated in the event danced, sang and worshipped with family and friends.

Children from Superbook Sunday School in seven regions across Myanmar also performed and prayed with viewers.

You can find out more about what CBN is doing around the world by going to CBN.com/international.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.