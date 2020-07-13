'We Have no Mercy on You People': Radical Muslims Attack, Injure Young Christian Woman in Kenya

A 21-year-old Christian woman was beaten unconscious by radical Muslims in Isiolo, Kenya last month.

Fozia was with her brother and sister when seven attackers approached them on June 4, Morning Star News reports.

The siblings went out that evening to try and restore their water system when the assailants ambushed them.

"They began hitting me with sticks and a blunt object, which injured my back and my right hand," Fozia said.

Her 19-year-old sister, Asha sustained injuries after her head was hit against a wall.

"The attackers injured me by hitting my head against the wall," Asha told Morning Star News. "My two front teeth got broken, and the attack caused the left side of my body to swell."

Their 18-year-old brother Aden suffered from injuries to his hand and ribs after being hit with an object.

Asha and Aden left their unconscious sister for several hours while they searched for a taxi to take her to the hospital.

"I fainted for five hours and regained consciousness at the hospital," Fozia said. She remembers the assailants yelling, "We know you do not belong to us. We have got hold of you today – we have no mercy on you people. You need to return to where you came from."

Earlier this year, the family left Nairobi and came to Isiolo, about 170 miles north of the Kenyan capital. The Muslims started harassing them shortly after that and wanted to know why they went to church.

"Muslims started questioning us why we were not attending Friday worship at the mosque," Fozia added. "This interrogation continued for several months."

Two days after the siblings were brutally attacked, Fozia reported the incident to the police.

They arrested two suspects, Jarson and Musambir Adullai, who are due in court on July 27.

Sadly, Fozia and her family have received threats since the arrest.

"We are receiving threats that my children should withdraw the case from police if we are to remain safe," their mother told Morning Star News. "We need prayers that we shall receive justice."

The family has endured several attacks since they became Christians. In 2014, the mother filed a report with police over an attack by Somali Muslims in Kenya. She was warned that her life was at risk as a result.

According to Open Doors USA World Watch List, Kenya ranks number 44 in the top 50 countries where it's most dangerous to follow Jesus Christ.

