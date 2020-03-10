Final Super Moon of Winter Leads Christians Into Season of Lent

As winter comes to a close, a magnificent scene in the sky has appeared, leaving spectators in awe.

The final full moon of the winter season is a "super moon" which occurs when it's closest to Earth in its orbit.

Some Christians call this last full moon of winter the "Lenten Moon" for the season of Lent before Easter.

Lent is known as a time of prayer, repentance, and recommitment leading up to the celebration of Christ's resurrection at Easter and a season of new beginnings and spiritual rebirth through Jesus Christ.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the last full moon is also referred to as the "Worm Moon." When the temperatures start rising and the ground begins to soften, earthworms reappear, inviting the return of robins.

That means the moon will appear much larger and brighter than normal and the best time to see it is right after sunset.

The super moon lit up the sky around the world on Monday at 1:48 pm Eastern Time, inspiring people to post their snapshots on social media.

Check out pictures of tonight's full Moon rising behind the U.S. Capitol! #Supermoon More - https://t.co/5btzXpR9AR pic.twitter.com/ma8WjfE9i3 — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) March 10, 2020

Today's fullmoon rising over Seattle and I got lucky with that ferry timing too. Yes, it is one single shot. pic.twitter.com/TMEew96M7E — Sigma Sreedharan (@sigmas) March 10, 2020

Tonights full moon atop Stage Harbor Light in Chatham #capecod pic.twitter.com/hE7nZvDvgn — Nick Haveran (@nhaveran) March 10, 2020

The full moon today at Sevanavank, a medieval monastery founded by princess Mariam in 874 AD. #Armenia pic.twitter.com/HAaOcLndXG — Armenia (@ArmeniaPic) March 9, 2020

Tuesday night is the last chance to see the current super moon.