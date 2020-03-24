It's Official: The 2020 Summer Olympics is the Latest Casualty of COVID-19

The Tokyo games will be postponed until 2021. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said taking this action and allowing them to be played later, in complete form, will illustrate human victory against the coronavirus.

But for now, that war wages on across the globe.

Tuesday, India locked down the entire country to hopefully stave off the virus as its neighbor Pakistan does the same.

Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced much tighter restrictions on when residents can come and go.

“I think we already saw what was going to happen and I think I feel slightly relieved that we are not going on complete lock down, people can still get outside of their houses,” said one British resident.

A cruise ship in Italy has been transformed to handle coronavirus patients amid its ongoing lockdown as hospitals burst at the seams. Italy now ranks number one in the highest number of confirmed cases.

Spain is quickly catching up with more than 6,500 new cases on Tuesday - a day after receiving an emergency shipment of protective face masks from France to Madrid. Workers in Madrid are busy setting up a field hospital that will house 55-hundred beds.

Another disturbing development, European authorities used a sting operation against criminals looking to pedal counterfeit drugs and medical equipment online during this pandemic.

“More than 4.4 million units of illicit pharmaceuticals were seized worldwide, 37 organized crime groups were dismantled and 121 arrests were made,” said Ursula Von Der Leyen, European Commission President.

FOR CBN NEWS CONTINUING COVERAGE ON COVID-19, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday, the Pope prayed for medical professionals getting sick and dying while caring for those with COVID-19.

In the US, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the trend of the disease in his hard hit state is rising faster than first expected and more hospital beds will be needed than estimated. Cuomo added that ventilators are desperately needed and the state’s resources are tapped.

On the encouraging side, China has relaxed some restrictions, and more stories of recovery are being shared. One London-based doctor is speaking out after she contracted COVID-19 in New York earlier this month.

“I never for one moment thought I was going to die,” said Clare Gerada, a general practitioner.

“Now I'm well past the infected period, I went back to work yesterday and I'm going back to work today to help my colleagues. We can get through this, we can get through to the other side,” she added.

Also, the Italian man known as patient number 1 has been released from the hospital after 18 days in ICU on a respirator. He is sending a message to the world saying that people can get cured of this illness.