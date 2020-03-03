'Uncharted Territory': COVID-19 Infections Now Stands at 90,000 with 3,100 Deaths

The leader of the World Health Organization now says we're in "uncharted territory" with the COVID-19 epidemic.

Worldwide, more than 90,000 people have been infected, and 3,100 have died from the coronavirus. At least 70 countries have been affected, like Italy where COVID-19 cases have spiked, leading Delta Airlines and American Airlines to suspend all flights to Milan.

Here in the US, another state, Georgia, has now confirmed its first two cases of the virus. Health officials have confirmed more than 100 cases of the virus in 14 states.

As the disease continues to spread in the US, the epicenter is a Washington state community that's bracing for more infections, while taking action to stop the spread. Just outside Seattle, Wash., the death toll has risen to six, research suggesting the virus could have been spreading in the community for weeks.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, said, "The risk for all of us of becoming infected will be increasing."

Four of the victims were all living in the same Washington state nursing facility. It's now the center of the outbreak.

Colleen Mallory, whose 89-year-old mother lives at the nursing home, is afraid. "If she gets sick she's going to be gone," she said.

On the other side of the country, school officials shut down a Rhode Island high school, and 38 people are under quarantine. Officials made the decisions after a student and faculty member tested positive for the virus following a school trip to Italy.

In New York state, officials launched their own testing procedures after announcing the first case in Manhattan.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said, "There is no doubt that there will be more cases where we find people who test positive. This is New York. We're a gateway to the world."

Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the government's response to the coronavirus, says the US is prepared.

"Despite today's sad news, let's be clear, the risk to the American people of the coronavirus remains low," he said.

Pence also said a possible vaccine could be making its way to clinical trials within the next 6 weeks.

President Donald Trump says he's urging drug companies to speed up the process of creating a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, prayer leaders have issued a call to prayer against the coronavirus. The Reformation Prayer Network and the intercessory group Generals International declared Tuesday as a day of prayer and fasting.

Prayer points include praying Psalm 91 over families and nations, praying against fear, and wisdom for leaders.