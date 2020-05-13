Ravi Zacharias' Daughter Shares Special 'How Great Thou Art' Tribute That's 'Breathing Life into His Soul'

Naomi Zacharias, the daughter of renowned Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias, paid tribute to her father by sharing video of a stunning rendition of "How Great Thou Art."

The virtual performance by Metro Music Therapy was sent to Zacharias last week while he was receiving medical care for an aggressive cancer at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas.

CBN News previously reported that the well-known apologist was diagnosed earlier this year with a rare form of cancer in his spine. Then his family revealed last week there is nothing more doctors can do to help him, saying, "This cancer is very rare in its aggression and no options for further treatment remain."

In an Instagram post, Naomi explained that she was with her father in Houston when he received the uplifting video of the virtual choir.

"I got to sit next to my dad and push play and see the look on his face as he heard them using their beautiful voices to sing for him... and one of his favorite songs of all time," she said. "Words that he knows and has gone to for years and clings to... even today."

She wanted to share the breathtaking performance to serve as a blessing to others. "As you hear these words today, may you breathe them in, and may they minister to your soul too," Naomi added.

Naomi expressed her gratitude to Metro Music Therapy for creating such a moving tribute for her father.

"I want to thank you for this labor of love, this act of love. I don't know how you guys created this virtual choir for him but I want to thank you with all my heart and we are so grateful for you, your friendship, thank you for what you did for him and for breathing life into his soul," she explained. "It truly was food for the soul. It blessed him, it blessed us and we wanted to share it because we know it will bless you too."

Metro Music Therapy, based out of Georgia, offers a music therapy program called "Songs of Hope". The program provides music therapy services for hospice patients, grief-stricken children, and refugees in the Atlanta area.

A dedication at the beginning of the video reads, "For Ravi, with love and prayers. May this tribute to an old friend remind you that the one who placed the stars holds you in the palm of his hand."

Zacharias, 73, founded his international apologetics organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM) in 1984, and has been widely sought after for decades for his eloquent answers to life's biggest questions. He's been a prolific author, debater, and academic throughout his life.

Please continue to pray for Ravi Zacharias and his family during this difficult time.