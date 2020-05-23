Shock Report Reveals India's Extreme Levels of Persecution Against Christians

Government leaders in India were issued a stern warning recently from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in their annual report on the state of religious freedom around the world.

The report calls out India for their apparent lack of concern and/or action against increasing and disturbing violence against Christians in the poverty-stricken nation. Churches are being destroyed, pastors are beaten, Bibles are burned – all while the government turns a blind eye to the violence. This shocking abuse of Christians (and Muslims) has largely evaded the ire of the world, this report hopes to put some pressure on India’s leaders and cause positive change.

Faithwire’s Dan Andros speaks with Voice of the Martyrs Radio host Todd Nettleton about the disturbing effort to make India completely Hindu.

You can watch the interview below:

