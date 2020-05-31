The Prophetic Perspective: A Shaking to Awaken

CHRISTIAN ANALYSIS

We the people of God have just come out of a major shaking in the universe as the coronavirus caused us to have to change everything about our lives. This shaking was of the created things or earthly things. No matter how difficult this was, this shaking is opening up doors of opportunity in which we are going to go out and come in bringing the gospel at an amazing rate.

Recently, the Lord gave me an open vision of many doors being shaken open. I saw 10 doors of opportunity opening before one per person. Which means lots of doors are opening across the world. People were going through those doors by calling others to come over to where they are and also going out through the doors to others. Some of these doors were also connecting online or via social media. Through these doors, people were going to homes and small groups which is lots of one on ones or twos.

Then He gave me this scripture specifically from Hebrews 12:26-29 (NIV):

"At that time His voice shook the earth, but now He has promised, 'Once more I will shake not only the earth but also the heavens.'" The words "once more" indicate the removing of what can be shaken—that is, created things—so that what CANNOT be shaken may remain. Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our 'God is a consuming fire.'"

Since the world is just coming out of a shaking, when I read "once more", I was asking God, "What does this mean"? "God, is there another shaking coming?" God revealed to me that the first shaking was perpetrated by coronavirus, caused by evil, but God in His love and mercy is causing it for our good. In it we saw new souls being saved but more so that God is calling the church to reposition itself for the second shaking that is coming. This current repositioning of the church means for us to remember that we are seated with Christ in heavenly places and we have come to Mt. Zion and that we are to live as though we are already there in the spirit realm.

If you are wondering what the second shaking will look like, I honestly don't know. I asked Him that, but He did not get specific enough to add to this article. I just know that whatever it is, it will affect the earth and, it will be powerful enough to call forth more of an awakening of lost souls. I also know the church will be better positioned to handle the influx of people based on the first shaking caused by the coronavirus.



You see, the first shaking is to awaken us, the church. The second shaking is to awaken them, the world to Christ!

Now, believe me, it's not that all people were not shaken on this first round, but in order to reposition in the earth, we must first remember who we are in Christ and that we are seated with Him in heavenly places. According to the Hebrew calendar, we entered the month of Sivan at sundown on May 23, and in this month, we remember how the Israelites worshipped God at the base of Mt. Sinai.

In Exodus 19:10-13 (NIV):

"And the Lord said to Moses, 'Go to the people and consecrate them today and tomorrow. Have them wash their clothes and be ready by the third day, because on that day the Lord will come down on Mount Sinai in the sight of all the people. Put limits for the people around the mountain and tell them, "Be careful that you do not approach the mountain or touch the foot of it. Whoever touches the mountain is to be put to death. They are to be stoned or shot with arrows; not a hand is to be laid on them. No person or animal shall be permitted to live." Only when the ram's horn sounds a long blast may they approach the mountain.'"

On Mt. Sinai we find God calling Moses to come up to Him and receive the 10 Commandments on the Feast of Shavuot. In 2020, the Feast of Shavuot is celebrated from Thursday, May 27 at sundown to sundown on Saturday, May 30. This is when the Jews received the Torah and worshipped the Lord as He revealed Himself through the law.

However, after Jesus comes to earth and dies for humanity, those who are His followers are waiting for the Holy Spirit to arrive in power. On Pentecost Sunday, May 31, we as followers of Christ remember the power of the Holy Spirit coming upon the first 120 in the upper room. This experience is like that in Hebrews 12:18-24, where we are invited to Mt. Zion and to a loving God who wants us to approach Him as though the law has been met through Jesus' death, burial and resurrection, and that we have received grace, and superabounding grace at that. Jesus is the mediator of a new covenant and invites us to come to Him and draw near to Him in our hearts by His Holy Spirit.

It's not that people who need Jesus are not shaking now, because they are, but the church itself was so utterly surprised by this shaking that we had to quickly create new ways to reach out to the people in the midst of this havoc. We are trying to get stabilized. We are creating more earthly structures so we can build again. God said you will stabilize if you remember who you are and come up to Mt. Zion and put in place in the earth the heavenly things first. We as a church need heavenly direction to build properly. We are no longer on Mt. Sinai and we are now near to God because of Jesus' blood. However, if we want to see the Great Awakening in power, signs, and wonders we must maintain our seat on Mt. Zion in the heavenly places as our new supernatural foundation.

When the second shaking comes it will cause the people to walk through doors where the supernatural will be the key to sharing the gospel. We will be walking so much in the supernatural as a church body, ministering one on one with power. There are opportunities in this shaking where God is encouraging us to invite people to come to Mt. Zion to the heavenly Jerusalem. We need to develop structures that promote this change. This is the time of month to do this. We the church have been given access to the heavenly realms and we must allow that positional authority to flow down into our earthly structures as a church. Then we can be ready for what is next because we have been stirred to take our rightful place now.

In Hebrews 12:18-24 (NIV) the scriptures read,

"You have not come to a mountain that can be touched and that is burning with fire; to darkness, gloom and storm; to a trumpet blast or to such a voice speaking words that those who heard it begged that no further word be spoken to them because they could not bear what was commanded: 'If even an animal touches the mountain, it must be stoned to death.' The sight was so terrifying that Moses said, 'I am trembling with fear.' But you have come to Mount Zion, to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem. You have come to thousands upon thousands of angels in joyful assembly, to the church of the firstborn, whose names are written in heaven. You have come to God, the Judge of all, to the spirits of the righteous made perfect, to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel."

There is a difference between Mt. Sinai and Mt. Zion and it is the way God deals with His people, His treasured possession, now that Jesus has come. The first shaking on the mountain meant relationship with God based on more laws, more structure, the second shaking from the position of Mt. Zion means relationship with God in freedom and heavenly encounters.

No matter how you felt about the first shaking or how your church or ministry is dealing with that, in the second shaking, we will be more prepared for the power of God on Mt. Zion to be revealed in the earth. Now is practice time for the flow of the supernatural from heaven to earth.

Let us pray into this word as the second shaking may be coming sooner than we think. How well prepared are we in our structures? Church we need to get prepared for the superabundant grace of God and the supernatural power of God to be released. Set your new structures up from your seat on Mt. Zion which is the heavenly perspective and seat of authority where the myriad of angels exist. As we are called to be people seated with Him in heavenly places, ruling and reigning with Him, let's start putting that into effect now and releasing global glory into the earth simply by our Mt. Zion position of grace bought by His blood. Remember church when He resurrected so did WE and that's where the power already is, with Him in the Mt. Zion of faith that exists in our heart.