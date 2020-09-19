Displaying 30+ Stories
Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Southern California, No Injuries Reported

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.

And early Saturday morning, L.A. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted there were no reports of damage and no injuries reported.

