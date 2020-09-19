Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Southern California, No Injuries Reported

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 2 miles (3 kilometers) outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles (18 kilometers) deep.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.

Yes. A M4.6 2 mi WSW of El Monte at 11:38. Almost the same location as the M5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987 — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) September 19, 2020

And early Saturday morning, L.A. Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted there were no reports of damage and no injuries reported.

A preliminary survey has thankfully found no earthquake damage or injuries within the City of LA. Please follow @LAFD for emergency alerts & visit https://t.co/rpbvSN8Yg6 for essential disaster planning info. #StaySafe — Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) September 19, 2020

