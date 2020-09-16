'This Is Prophetic': As Israel and Arab States Sign Historic Treaty, Trump Predicts More Will Join

The deal is sealed – at the White House on Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a groundbreaking peace treaty with Israel. President Trump brokered the deal, and he predicts more Arab countries will soon join the "circle of peace."

President Trump calls the accord “peace in the Middle East without blood on the sand.” This is also a diplomatic win ahead of the November election.



"We are here this afternoon to change the course of history," the president announced.



The historic peace deal, dubbed "the Abraham Accord", establishes full diplomatic ties between the key allies of the US.



"Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors and begin to cooperate and work together so strongly," President Trump said."This is the beginning of a new era of peace for Israel and the wider Arab world and it’s very humbling for me to be a small part of it," Vice President Mike Pence said.



The UAE became the first Gulf state and third Arab nation to agree to diplomatic ties with Israel. Bahrain also signed on last week.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This day is a pivot of history, it heads a new dawn of peace. For thousands of years, the Jewish people have prayed for peace, for decades the Jewish state has prayed for peace.”



Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani said, "We can see before us a golden opportunity for peace, security, and prosperity for our region."



The agreement should add security to the region and is seen as a major step towards peace in the Middle East.



Joel C. Rosenberg, Editor-In-Chief of All Israel News, said, "To be an Israeli, to be Jewish, to be an evangelical and to be there watching it unfold, this is prophetic, it’s historic, it’s exciting and it’s personal for me. I’ve had two sons serve in the Israeli military and I want them to have peace."

Rosenberg does believe this “Abraham Accord’ has prophetic undertones.

He recently told CBN News, “What we watch in the book of Ezekiel, chapters 38 and 39, which is known as the **eschatological** future war of Gog and Magog, is the Arab states being very calm and quiet towards Israel. Israel [is] reconstructed, peaceful, prosperous, calm, secure and then a Russian-Iranian-Turkish alliance forming against Israel.”

Yael Eckstein, President of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, called this peace deal a miracle. “Sometimes in history, God blesses his people with miracles, from the parting of the Red Sea to the reestablishment of the modern state of Israel. Today is also a miracle — a miracle of peace," she said.

Under the agreement, Israel agrees to stop annexation plans for part of the West Bank -- land sought by Palestinians for a future state.

But not everyone is celebrating. During the ceremony on the south lawn, Gaza terrorists launched rockets into southern Israel.



The Israeli military says two people were injured by those rockets. The Palestinians condemn the deal and call it a stab in the back.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said, "We want the Palestinians to come to the table but we can’t want peace more than they do and so to date they have reacted badly to our proposal, they reacted badly to our peace agreements with UAE & Bahrain, it’s a huge mistake by the leadership."



President Trump says at least five other Middle East countries are “tired of fighting” and ready to join the circle of peace. If Saudi Arabia follows suit, it would have major implications for Lebanon, Syria and Iran.