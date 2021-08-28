Bishop TD Jakes' United MegaCARE Meets Urgent Needs of Haitians Still Recovering From Deadly Quake

Church leaders and members of the Christian community are working together to raise money for the thousands of people who were impacted by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Aug. 14.

Bishop T.D. Jakes of Dallas' Potters House and his humanitarian organization, United MegaCARE, are working with several other churches to provide relief to those who are now homeless.

United MegaCARE told The Christian Post that they were planning to send supplies to those in need by the end of the month.

"Our financial contributions to our team members on the ground in Haiti is part of our Phase 1 relief efforts. Supplies like tents, PPE, non-perishable food and emergency supplies are all part of the kits being developed," the group explained.

"Our Phase 2 relief efforts are currently in development following an additional on-site assessment of the people, their needs and future requirements. The timeline for Phase 2 relief efforts are not yet finalized."

More than 12,000 were injured from the quake, the death toll is estimated to be around 2,200, and hundreds are still missing.

CBN's Operation Blessing is also helping to meet the Haitian people's desperate needs. According to its website, "Operation Blessing's International Disaster Relief team is mobilizing in response to the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. We will be providing food, hygiene supplies, water purification equipment, and medicine to those in need."

The Christian humanitarian group Samaritan's Purse, which is led by Franklin Graham, airlifted disaster response teams and emergency relief supplies to the Caribbean nation. The supplies include shelter materials and water filtration units.

Heart to Heart International, a charitable nonprofit based in Lenexa, Kansas, has also responded to the disaster.

Sadly, Haitians were already struggling with the pandemic, severe poverty, and the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise when the quake hit.

