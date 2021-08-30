CBN's Operation Blessing Disaster Relief Team Helping Haitians Recover from Earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace

CBN's Operation Blessing (OB) continues its efforts to bring much-needed relief supplies to thousands of Haitians who were affected by the deadly 7.2 earthquake that struck the island nation on Aug. 14.

Many were left homeless and sleeping on the streets as homes and other buildings, including churches, were destroyed.

Members of the OB International Disaster Relief team met with representatives from the country's ministry of health to demonstrate the process for purifying water with the technologies that OB offers.

Operation Blessing teams continue to serve the people of #Haiti who are trying to recover from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Please continue to send your prayers for this grieving nation. You can help disaster victims here https://t.co/KXwcBLP2Mr pic.twitter.com/9XHIw8LvsS — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) August 29, 2021

Team members have created clean potable water utilizing the Air Mobile Rescuer and the Aquifer 360. The purification methods have produced more than 350 gallons of water that is being distributed in specially designed bags.

In addition, OB supplied 31 gravity filters to the community of Chantal and delivered 70 food kits to those in need.

Medical professionals offered health care services to 97 patients in the community of Coteaux while providing hygiene kits and 45 solar lamps.

U.S. military aircraft delivered food, tarps, and other materials into southern Haiti to help residents make it through the remainder of hurricane season.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace swept across the country just three days after the earthquake, bringing heavy rain and powerful winds.

Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, Russian ambassador to Venezuela and Haiti, urged citizens not to give up hope and to look ahead toward a better future.

"Days after the disaster, the time is no longer just for emotion, to use the words of Bishop Gousse Orémil, in his homily for the occasion, but also and above all for solidarity, with a view to rebuilding everything, including living together for the building of a new Haiti, better and prosperous for all her sons and daughters," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

World Central Kitchen (WCK), a relief organization that sets up makeshift kitchens in disaster zones, is feeding thousands of Haitians across the island.

"This is really tough. It's tough in a different way than from the 2010 earthquake, which caused such massive devastation in Port-au-Prince," WCK Chief Executive Officer Nate Mook said when he visited relief operations in Les Cayes.

"Here, the impact is spread so far out in these rural communities that are very hard to reach with small pockets of people in need," he added. "Just getting supplies, food, and water to them is such a huge logistical challenge. But we are going to be here as long as we're needed."

For more information about how you can help, visit ob.org.

