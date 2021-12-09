Analyst Explains Putin's Intention for Massing Troops Along Russia's Ukrainian Border
This week, President Joe Biden announced that he will not send American troops to Ukraine to deter possible Russian aggression there.
During a video call with Russian President Putin on Tuesday, Biden warned that the United States would impose severe sanctions against Russia if it invades the country.
Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Bradley Bowman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies explains what Putin hopes to accomplish by amassing nearly 100,000 troops along Russia's border with Ukraine.
