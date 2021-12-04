Displaying 30+ Stories
Blizzard Warning, Wind Gusts, Flooding Expected for Hawaii's Big Island Summits Throughout Weekend

12-04-2021
Andrea Morris
Image Source: YouTube Screenshot/Kyle Gillett
A blizzard warning was issued this weekend in Hawaii, along with the chance of 12 inches of snow that could blanket the tropical islands. 

The National Weather Service sent out the alert on Friday which is expected to end Sunday morning. 

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible, NWS stated. "Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods 
of zero visibility."

"The strong winds will likely cause significant drifting of snow," the alert added. 

In addition to blizzard conditions, wind gusts over 100 mph are also expected near Big Island Summits.

The weather warnings come as a cold front hovers over Hawaii, causing low pressure and wet weather in the area. A flood watch was also issued for all Hawaiian islands through Monday afternoon, due to a prolonged period of heavy rainfall.

Weather Channel Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explained that the "very active weather" in Hawaii is a result of the kona low, a seasonal cyclone that pulls moisture from the south.

"The coverage of the precipitation is going to get a little bit more intense into the weekend," Sarsalari said in a video on Friday. "This is going to be a lot of rain, so be prepared for some flooding issues."

The coldest temperature recorded in Hawaii was 12 degrees, which was documented at the Mauna Kea Observatory on May 17, 1979, according to the Weather Channel.

