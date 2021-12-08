'The Worst Christmas Idea EVER!' One Country's Postal Service Portrays Santa Claus as Gay, Kissing Another Man

Woke activists are now taking a stab at redefining one of the holiday icons that fill children's hearts with glee at Christmas – using Santa Claus to push their ever-fluid and ever-expanding sexual ideology.

Norway's national postal service, Posten, is trying to make the Yuletide all sorts of gay, and unlike the song lyric, they don't mean happy.

Just the News reports Posten produced a national advertising campaign this year portraying jolly old Saint Nicholas as a gay man.

The commercial titled "When Harry Met Santa" even shows two men kissing with one portraying Santa. The title suggests a play on words from the popular 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally."

The nearly four-minute video also has one scene where a man, who's shown spending several Christmas Eve's with Santa, writes a letter to him, addressing it to the North Pole.

"Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you," the man writes.

The video ends with a full-screen graphic noting, "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want." It is a reference to the upcoming "50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway," Posten said in a statement.

"It has been a dark year for everyone — A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more," Monica Solberg, Posten's marketing director, told LGBTQ Nation. "Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world."

"In last year's campaign, Santa was angry at Norway Post, which took away from him the 'business' – this year, Santa is happy that Norway Post can relieve him a little, so that he can be with the one he loves," she said.

While LGBTQ activists praised the video, others like British singer Steve Brookstein criticized it, calling the video "the worst Christmas idea EVER!"

Norway making Santa a closet homosexual cheating on Mrs Claus is the worst Christmas idea....EVER!" he wrote in a tweet.

Hungary's Speaker of Parliament László Kövér also slammed the Norwegian commercial for "desecrating one of our children's favorite holidays," Hungary Today reported.

"There's a limit to everything except vileness and absurdity," Kövér said when asked to comment on the ad during an interview with hirado.hu. "We haven't seen such ugly and disgusting provocation against our faith, our religion, and convictions in a long time."

According to The Daily Wire, controversial ads are not new for Posten, which in previous years has in one made Joseph, the earthly father of Jesus, a mailman, and in another entitled "Make Christmas Great Again," had an angry Santa supposed to be like former President Trump.

This is not the first time that traditional values regarding the Christmas season have been attacked. Some activists say that Santa should be seen as "gender-neutral" and even the gender of his reindeer has been the subject of debate on social media.

According to Just the News, a logo design firm GraphicSprings conducted a survey in 2018 to gauge the public's view on Santa's gender. Among its sample of 400 American and British adults, the majority, 70%, said Santa should be a man.

As CBN's Faithwire reported in 2019, a mother in Plymouth, England, said she was scolded on the internet after she dared to refer to Santa Claus as "Father Christmas." She was soon told the mystical luminary should be "seen as gender-neutral."

"Seriously!" one user wrote in response. "He's a guy, quite clearly a guy. I would have bitten back by calling him St. Nicholas, to be honest. The clue's in the name, Nicholas not Nicola."

"Glad my kids grew up knowing Father Christmas is based on St Nick… a man!" wrote another. "All for personal identities and encourage it, but come on! How messed up is this world we live in?"

In his Faithwire article, Tre Goins-Phillips points out, "While this may be a pointless debate, regardless of where you fall there is absolutely nothing wrong with the English mother referring to Santa Claus as 'Father Christmas.' After all, the original St. Nicholas — the figure who inspired the whimsical man in red we see in shopping malls today — was, indeed, a man."

"He is based on the Greek bishop St. Nicholas. The fourth-century religious leader endured quite a bit of persecution for his Christian faith, though he ultimately stayed true to his convictions and defended the church," he explained.

"Anyone can be Santa Claus because, as I wrote last Christmas, he isn't a real person. Instead, he represents the spirit of giving and sacrificing — he is a symbol that points us to the real savior, Jesus, the center of the holiday season," Goins-Phillips noted.

"Santa is just an earthly reminder of God's glory come down to meet us," he concluded.

