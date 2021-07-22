'China Against the World': Does Biden's Global Coalition Go Far Enough?

ABOVE: A preview of The Global Lane's interview with China analyst, columnist, and author Gordon Chang. Don't miss The Global Lane, airing at 8:30 pm Eastern, Thursday on the CBN News Channel.

This week, the Biden administration announced an unprecedented global coalition against China. NATO, the European Union, and other countries are joining the United States to expose the Chinese Communist Party's malicious cyber activities.

But will exposure alone be enough to stop the hacking?

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, China analyst, columnist, and author Gordon Chang (@gordongchang) said that America is at a critical juncture and tough action against China is required.

However, Chang believes the international coalition is a positive step.

"An importance here is that this is not the U.S. versus China which Beijing likes to frame everything," Chang explained. "This is China against the world and that's an advance."

Late last year, then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe wrote an op-ed revealing that China is determined to "rob, replicate, and replace" U.S. companies of intellectual property and technology to help it dominate the world economically and militarily.

Ratcliffe estimates the total cost to the U.S. at $500 billion annually or about $5,000 per U.S. household.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. and China scheduled phase two trade talks which would have included discussions about intellectual property rights and punitive actions for violations.

According to Chang, China has never been serious about reaching an accommodation on the theft of information.

"They are willing to make agreements as a tactical matter and they did with the phase one trade deal last year, but China is not even honoring those easy to meet commitments," he said.

So, what action must the U.S. and its allies take beyond creating a coalition to counter China's cybersecurity threat?

So, what action must the U.S. and its allies take beyond creating a coalition to counter China's cybersecurity threat?