More Immigrants Make Dangerous Journey to US as Biden Rolls Back Restrictions

Officials from the Biden administration visited the Southern Border over the weekend as the number of immigrants coming into the U.S. has been growing.

Biden has been reversing immigration policies enacted by former President Donald Trump who strived to build a border wall and decrease the number of immigrants coming into the country illegally.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas led the visit to the U.S.-Mexico border where there's reportedly been a surge of people, including unaccompanied minors, making the dangerous journey.

Republicans say a crisis is imminent.

CBN News contributor Chuck Holton is visiting one hazardous area in Colombia where many migrants must pass through to get to the border.

"This is the Darien Gap - that very inhospitable jungle between Colombia and Panama used by migrants from all over the world to get to Panama on their way to the United States," Holton said. "This includes people from Nepal, Pakistan, Africa, and the Middle East. All of them have one goal in mind and that's to get across the U.S. Southern Border."

Holton explained that for migrants to reach their destination, they must travel through extremely difficult terrain and it'll take them nearly a week.

"It'll take them about six days. There's no clean water, lots of snakes, bugs, and bandits," Holton said. "Almost everyone who goes through here gets robbed, raped, and some even get killed."

And he explained that many who successfully complete the trek say they would not have attempted the hike had they known about the dangers.

"The people who come out on the other side say it was the most hellish experience of their life. It's extremely difficult to hike the trail. Those coming through here have no idea how difficult it will be and if they did, the ones who come out the other side say they would never have done it."

"But they're coming now because their friends and relatives in the United States are calling them and telling them that Joe Biden is president and now is the time to come," Holton concluded.