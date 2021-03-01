CBN'S Superbook Thailand Relaunches Weekly Online Sunday School Lessons

Due to the second wave of COVID-19, CBN recently re-launched its weekly online Superbook Sunday School lessons in Thailand on Facebook and Youtube.

During each episode, a teacher interacts with students via Zoom and also shares the lesson virtually.

The lesson consists of a worship song, crafts, and Superbook Academy videos. The study will not only encourage families and children watching the program but also serve as a model for Sunday school teachers to start their own online classes.

The curriculum format is easy to follow and can be used for all class sizes.

And each week will start with an exciting video to prepare for the lesson's objectives. Viewers will enjoy in-depth Bible studies, fun games, and ready-to-print crafts.

For more information on the Superbook Sunday School, click here.

