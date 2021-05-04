Pompeo Part 2: Nuclear Threats and the Growing Number of People Turning to Christ Around the World

ABOVE: Click the video to see the second half of our exclusive CBN interview with Mike Pompeo.

In his address to the nation last week, President Biden said North Korea and Iran's nuclear programs are a threat to America and the world.

Well, that's one issue the president and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agree on. Pompeo shared his views about the significant threats posed by those regimes in an interview here at the 700 Club.

In Part 2 of his interview, CBN Founder Pat Robertson also asked about Pompeo's current and future political plans, and the growing number of people around the world who are turning to Jesus Christ.

"All across the world, God is touching hearts and changing lives, and I'm incredibly optimistic as a result of that," Pompeo said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***