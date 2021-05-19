Rock Church in CA Suspends Indoor Worship Services After Staff Members Hit by COVID

A surge in COVID cases has prompted one California megachurch to limit in-person Sunday services beginning this weekend.

Rock Church, located in San Diego, announced on its website that some staff members had tested positive for the virus and that safety measures were in place to prevent further spread.

"We have recently learned that some of our Rock Church employees have tested positive for COVID-19," the website reads. "We are working with and helping these members of our Rock staff get the care and help they need. Some of our campuses and teams are directly affected by this and are self-quarantining."

According to KSWB-TV in San Diego, 15 employees were affected by the virus across the church's five campuses. Executive Pastor Lisa Penberthy said no one has been hospitalized and they are "doing well."

Penberthy added, "With this outbreak, we did a deep clean on our Point Loma campus on Saturday, as well as our City Heights campus. We will do the rest of the campuses this week as those buildings are closed."

The news comes just one month after Rock Church transitioned back to indoor worship services on April 18.

CBN News reported that the church strived to remain as touchless as possible, asking those attending the indoor services to leave bags and purses at home, so that baggage checking needs were kept to a minimum.

Families were given the option to sit together in the sanctuary or have their children attend the kid's ministry and masks were required for children in Kindergarten and older while checking in.

Despite efforts to safeguard staff and visitors, Rock Church assured visitors they will continue a rigorous cleaning routine that aligns with CDC recommendations.

For more details and information on service locations, click here.