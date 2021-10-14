Setting the Record Straight About Israel, the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth

As the world's only Jewish state, Israel sits as the lone democracy in a sea of Middle East dictatorships.

According to Israeli actress-turned-author, Noa Tishby, it's the most misunderstood country on earth.

While not well known by American audiences, actress, producer, and activist Noa Tishby is a household name in her homeland.

Noa Tishby talks with Gordon Robertson about her new book, Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth, on Thursday's 700 Club.

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Noa got her start in the Israeli entertainment industry as a teenager. Over the years, she's appeared in many of Israel's leading TV, film, theater, and ad campaigns.

When she moved to Hollywood, however, Noa realized most people she encountered in America knew little about Israel's history and culture. Others she met held misconceptions about the Jewish State.

To set the record straight, Noa has written a book, Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.