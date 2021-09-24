From the Iron Dome to Yeminite Jews: Ellie Cohanim Addresses the Crises in the Middle East

From Iran’s nuclear program to the US pullout from Afghanistan to the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Yemen, the Middle East and beyond is going through a cataclysmic changes.

To help explain the dangers in the region and why it matters to Americans, CBN News talked with Iranian born Middle East expert Ellie Cohanim. She currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies and also served as the US State Department’s as the first Iranian born Envoy. During her tenure, she helped forge groundbreaking partnerships in the Arab world with the Abraham Accords.

In this wide ranging interview, we asked Cohanim about this week’s attempt by Progressive Democrats to defund Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system; her recent address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva concerning ethnic cleansing of Jews in Yemen and the geo-political fallout of the US pullout from Afghanistan.