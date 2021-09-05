Questions Posed Over the Biden Administration's Inaction to Protect Afghan Women, Girls

Concern for women in Afghanistan is mounting after the U.S. withdrawal and it doesn't appear to be getting any attention from President Biden or Vice President Harris.

Jennifer Stefano of the International Women's Forum spoke with CBN News about the gains made in the last 20 years being lost and their stark future.

"It seems as though women only matter every four years or when the left is using us as a political pawn against someone they disagree with say like Brett Kavanaugh," she said. All the sudden women and what we have to say matters. In this instance in Afghanistan, our President has failed to honor his commitments. He has failed to live up to the standard he says that he is going to help and take care of women."

Stefano pointed out that the recent decisions made by the Biden administration will have a devastating impact on Afghan women and girls.

"Now you see the devastation this is going to take on the eighteen million Afghan women and girls that once lived free because of the Americans are now going to become victims because of the decisions of the Biden administration. Sadly, even our own President in the United States is not showing the care and concern for women and girls. And by the way, where is our female Vice President? This was supposed to be some watershed moment for women and girls around the world ... she's most sensibly the most powerful woman in the world. Where is she? Where are her words? Where are her actions to advocate on women's behalf?"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

And she believes the future is bleak for females in Afghanistan.

"As we as Americans understand the future, there is not one for these women and girls. If you see the headlines today, the Taliban is saying women should stay inside, girls should stay inside. The soldiers are not 'trained to respect or treat women well.' If we're looking at the history of the Taliban, this is not going to change.

"Things are not going to get better for these women because of President Biden's failure to plan to think of what would happen to these women, to of adequately prepared our nation or the Afghans for what he was about to do. This is one of the greatest and most catastrophic military maneuvers in the modern era," she concluded.