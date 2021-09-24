Save Our Allies: The Story Behind the Rescue of Thousands from Afghanistan

What do you do when your government leaves its own citizens behind?
That’s the question Chad Robichaux and other retired Special Forces had to answer when the Biden Administration decided to pull out of Afghanistan.
Their answer? An organization called SaveOurAllies.org that rescued more than twelve thousand US citizens and Afghan allies during the chaotic, dangerous and deadly withdrawal.
Among those twelve thousand was Chad’s own interpreter Aziz who saved Chad’s life during his tours of duty in Afghanistan. Now the rescue effort continue since as many as five thousand US citizens remain.
CBN News talked with Robichaux about their ongoing efforts, the current situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule and why the code of leaving no one left behind must be honored.
