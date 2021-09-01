Tim Tebow Helps Samaritan's Purse with Relief Efforts in Afghanistan, Urges Christians to Pray

Outspoken Christian and former pro athlete Tim Tebow joined Samaritan's Purse to bring much-needed supplies to those evacuating Afghanistan.

Samaritan's Purse, the Christian humanitarian group led by Franklin Graham, responded to the crisis in Afghanistan by partnering with other organizations to get men, women, and children out of the country. They sponsored flights that carried hundreds to safety.

The North Carolina-based organization reported that one of its partners made three trips into Afghanistan and evacuated 700 people in one day. The Christian group also helped to get 80 missionary families out of the country.

In an Instagram post, Franklin Graham wrote that team members provided hygiene items, blankets, and other necessities to thousands of people. They even helped deliver a baby.

"In addition to helping with evacuation flights from Afghanistan through partners on the ground, we sent our @SamaritansPurse DC-8 loaded with supplies and a team to aid evacuees who have been able to get out of the country," he wrote. "Our medical team was able to deliver a baby by C-section as soon as they arrived in one location. We thank God they were there to help."

Graham thanked his grandson, Edward Graham, for supporting the mission and Tebow for having such good spirits during those difficult moments.

"My son @EdwardBGraham and our friend @TimTebow were also on this mission. Tim was a great encouragement to everyone on the ground. We plan to do more in the coming days."

Following his trip with Samaritan's Purse, Tebow asked people to pray for those experiencing pain and suffering around the world.

"We have been heartbroken over the crisis in Afghanistan, the loss of our brave servicemen and women, and the loss of so many other precious lives. With so much suffering around the world, we ask that you join us in prayer," he wrote.

"Prayer for the country of Afghanistan, the evacuees, the families of those lost, Louisiana & Mississippi, Haiti, the flooding in TN, the fires out west, Covid-19, and so much more," he added. "With so many challenges, we, the body of Christ have many opportunities to impact those directly affected by these crises."

He concluded his message by sharing a Bible verse from Romans 12:21, writing that scripture "calls us to not be over come by evil, but to overcome evil with good."

To learn more about Samaritan's Purse, click here.

