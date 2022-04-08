Russian Brutality Sinks to New Low with Rocket Strike on Crowded Ukrainian Train Station, Killing 50 Refugees

In the latest display of brutality, Russian forces killed at least 50 people and wounded nearly 100 others on Friday at a train station being used to evacuate civilian refugees in the eastern part of Ukraine.

The governor of the Donetsk region said thousands of civilians were waiting at the station to evacuate when the rocket attack hit.



A stuffed horse with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

That strike comes after Kremlin forces laid waste to the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv where two-thirds of the city were destroyed. Valuable possessions, crushed buildings, and charred vehicles now litter the streets.

The locals are in dire need of food and other help. The U.S. is again pointing to Russian abuses against Ukrainian civilians. "With each day, more and more credible reports of rape, killings, and torture are emerging," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Atrocities and alleged war crimes in Ukraine led the United Nations General Assembly to take the unprecedented action of kicking Russia off the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

On Capitol Hill, Congress passed two bills to officially ban the import of Russian oil, while suspending normal trade relations. Now they just need the president's signature.

And in Ukraine itself, there are growing concerns that Russia is about to launch another large offensive in the Eastern Donbas region. Those reports spurred Kyiv to call on the West to send more help.

"My agenda is very simple, it has only three items in it: weapons, weapons, and weapons," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

NATO countries have agreed to send additional hi-tech weapons while U.S. congressional leaders debate whether to send future assistance and hold off on payment until later.

"We have not stopped nor are we going to stop providing security assistance," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki when pressed about America's response to Ukraine's repeated request for weapons.

Ukraine's foreign minister warns just how destructive the coming warfare could be.

"The battle for Donbas will remind you of the second World War," said Kuleba.

As the fighting continues, Ukrainian refugees continue to stream into Poland. More than 4.3 million people have now fled the war-torn country. The majority are entering Europe through Poland.

