'We Will Respond': President Zelenskyy Warns of Expected Fighting in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 10,000 people have died in the Russian siege of Mariupol and told his people that he believes the fighting is shifting to eastern Ukraine.

New satellite images show a massive Russian convoy east of Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

The armored trucks were carrying artillery for a possible renewed strike. Zelenskyy vowed that Ukrainians will remain strong.

"They can even use more missiles against us, even more aerial bombs, but we are preparing for all their actions," Zelenskyy said during an address. "We will respond."

More than 50 people were killed when a missile strike targeted a train station full of people trying to flee the war in Kramatorsk.

Ukrainian officials say more than 13,000 people have evacuated the eastern region of the country since Friday. That number adds to the more than 4.3 million people who have fled the country since Russia's assault began on Feb. 24.

A large majority of the refugees are women and children and more than half of them have gone to Poland.

Russia announced on Monday there would be a new commander in charge.

General Aleksandr Dvornikov takes over after previously leading Russian forces in Syria. International human rights groups have accused Dvornikov of targeting civilians and destroying cities there.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden met with India's prime minister hoping to convince his fellow world leader to put pressure on Russia to end the fighting.

"The United States and India are going to continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilizing effects of this Russian war," Biden said during the virtual meeting.

Some members of Congress are either already on the ground in Europe or on their way.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a bipartisan group to Poland Sunday and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer will lead another group to Europe this week. Both will meet with Ukrainian refugees and hear from people directly affected by the war.

