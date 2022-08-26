CBN's Operation Blessing Provides Free Life-Changing Surgeries for People Around the World

Around the world, hundreds of thousands of people are suffering from medical conditions that could be helped with medical care. Too many of them can't afford the surgeries they need.
CBN's Operation Blessing is providing free surgeries for those in need.
In Peru, Jordano was born with deformed feet. His parents constantly worried he might never be able to walk, play or even eventually hold a job.
They found a specialist who told them his condition could be corrected by surgery after he turned seven months old.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck Peru, and his operation was postponed indefinitely. In the meantime, his parents' small amount of money kept dropping, so they couldn't possibly pay for his surgery.
Their doctor reached out to Operation Blessing, and thanks to support from their donors, Jordano finally got the surgery he had waited for so long.
All of his expenses were covered, and now he'll grow up like other kids.
His mother said, "I couldn't be more thankful for Operation Blessing".
You can find out more about Operation Blessing by visiting ob.org.
